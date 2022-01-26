Try Superwall
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.
Paywalls
👋

We're Superwall. We maintain this database to help apps around the world make incredible paywalls. Visit our site to learn more!

Get Paywall Superpowers →
Paywalls

YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream

$86M

/ mo

Photo & Video

January 26, 2022

TikTok

$55M

/ mo

Entertainment

April 26, 2022

Disney+

$49M

/ mo

Entertainment

February 28, 2022

HBO Max: Stream TV & Movies

$25M

/ mo

Entertainment

January 26, 2022

LinkedIn: Network & Job Finder

$20M

/ mo

Business

January 26, 2022

Bumble - Dating. Friends. Bizz

$19M

/ mo

Lifestyle

January 26, 2022

Audible audiobooks & podcasts

$15M

/ mo

Books

January 26, 2022

YouTube Music

$15M

/ mo

Music

January 26, 2022

Duolingo - Language Lessons

$14M

/ mo

Education

January 26, 2022

Hulu: Stream shows & movies

$13M

/ mo

Entertainment

January 26, 2022

Dropbox: Secure Cloud Storage

$11M

/ mo

Productivity

January 26, 2022

Peacock TV: Stream TV & Movies

$11M

/ mo

Entertainment

January 26, 2022

Age of Origins:Tower Defense

$11M

/ mo

Games

February 7, 2022

ESPN: Live Sports & Scores

$10M

/ mo

Sports

January 26, 2022

Amazon Music: Songs & Podcasts

$10M

/ mo

Music

January 26, 2022

Amazon Prime Video

$10M

/ mo

Entertainment

January 26, 2022

Pandora: Music & Podcasts

$10M

/ mo

Music

January 26, 2022

Paramount+

$10M

/ mo

Entertainment

January 26, 2022

Crunchyroll

$9M

/ mo

Entertainment

January 26, 2022

Twitch: Live Game Streaming

$8M

/ mo

Photo & Video

January 26, 2022

Last Fortress: Underground

$8M

/ mo

Games

February 8, 2022

Grindr - Gay Dating & Chat

$7M

/ mo

Social Networking

April 25, 2022

Life360: Find Family & Friends

$6M

/ mo

Social Networking

January 26, 2022

onX Hunt: GPS Hunting Maps

$6M

/ mo

Navigation

January 26, 2022

Acquired & Maintained by Superwall
Created by @rahulshah 🤘

Copyright © 2021 Nest 22, Inc.

📣 Share this site with your followers if you find it valuable. I've crafted a tweet for you, just click the button below 🐦